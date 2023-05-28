Ultimo aggiornamento: domenica 28 maggio 2023 19:30

Premier League, si salva l’Everton, retrocedono Leeds e Leicester. L’Aston Villa vola in Conference League

Si è appena conclusa la Premier League! Nessun dubbio sulle qualificazioni in Champions League con Manchester CityArsenalManchester United Newcastle che avevano già strappato il pass. Stesso discorso vale per il Brighton Liverpool già in Europa League prima di questi ultimi 90’. Ma è proprio la sconfitta casalinga dei Seagulls di Roberto De Zerbi a consegnare l’accesso alla Conference all’Aston Villa, vanificando così le vittorie di Tottenham e Brentford (per 1-0 contro il City). Il pass salvezza, invece, lo guadagna l’Everton che passa per 1-0 contro il Bournemouth volando a quota 36 punti, condannando Leicester Leeds alla retrocessione. Di seguito i risultati dell’ultima giornata.

  • Campione: Manchester City
  • In Champions League: Manchester City, Arsenal, Manchester United, Newcastle
  • In Europa League: Liverpool, Brighton
  • In Conference League: Aston Villa
  • Retrocesse in Championship: Leicester, Leeds, Southampton

Arsenal – Wolves 5-0

Aston Villa – Brighton 2-1

Brentford – Manchester City 1-0

Chelsea – Newcastle 1-1

Crystal Palace – Nottingham 1-1

Everton – Bournemouth 1-0

Leeds – Tottenham 1-4

Leicester – West Ham 2-1

Manchester United – Fulham 2-1

Southampton – Liverpool 4-4

Foto: Twitter Premier League