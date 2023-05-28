Premier League, si salva l’Everton, retrocedono Leeds e Leicester. L’Aston Villa vola in Conference League
28.05.2023 | 19:30
Si è appena conclusa la Premier League! Nessun dubbio sulle qualificazioni in Champions League con Manchester City, Arsenal, Manchester United e Newcastle che avevano già strappato il pass. Stesso discorso vale per il Brighton e Liverpool già in Europa League prima di questi ultimi 90’. Ma è proprio la sconfitta casalinga dei Seagulls di Roberto De Zerbi a consegnare l’accesso alla Conference all’Aston Villa, vanificando così le vittorie di Tottenham e Brentford (per 1-0 contro il City). Il pass salvezza, invece, lo guadagna l’Everton che passa per 1-0 contro il Bournemouth volando a quota 36 punti, condannando Leicester e Leeds alla retrocessione. Di seguito i risultati dell’ultima giornata.
- Campione: Manchester City
- In Champions League: Manchester City, Arsenal, Manchester United, Newcastle
- In Europa League: Liverpool, Brighton
- In Conference League: Aston Villa
- Retrocesse in Championship: Leicester, Leeds, Southampton
Arsenal – Wolves 5-0
Aston Villa – Brighton 2-1
Brentford – Manchester City 1-0
Chelsea – Newcastle 1-1
Crystal Palace – Nottingham 1-1
Everton – Bournemouth 1-0
Leeds – Tottenham 1-4
Leicester – West Ham 2-1
Manchester United – Fulham 2-1
Southampton – Liverpool 4-4
Foto: Twitter Premier League