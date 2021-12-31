Ultimo aggiornamento: venerdi' 31 dicembre 2021 14:10

Premier League, rinviata anche Southampton-Newcastle su richiesta dei bianconeri

31.12.2021 | 14:10

Premier League

Altro rinvio in Premier League a causa del Covid-19, si tratta di Southampton-Newcastle. La Lega inglese ha accettato la richiesta del club bianconero. Ecco la nota:

Foto: Twitter Premier League