Premier, il Chelsea inizia con un tris. Bene anche Benitez e il Leicester
14.08.2021 | 18:42
Prima giornata di Premier, che ha visto l’esordio super dello United che ha battuto 5-1 il Leeds. Nei risultati delle gare iniziate alle 16.00, il Chelsea di Thomas Tuchel ha battuto 3-0 il Crystal Palace grazie a un primo tempo autoritario. Vince anche l’Everton di Benitez, che rimonta il Southampton. Primi tre punti anche per Brighton, Watford e Leicester.
Burnley-Brighton 1-2: 2′ Tarkowski, 71′ Maupay (BR), 78′ Mac Allister (BR)
Chelsea-Crystal Palace 3-0: 27′ Alonso, 40′ Pulisic, 58′ Chalobah
Everton-Southampton 3-1: 22′ Armstrong (S), 47′ Richarlison, 77′ Doucoure, 81′ Calvert-Lewin
Leicester-Wolverhampton 1-0: 41′ Vardy
Watford-Aston Villa 3-2: 10′ Dennis, 42′ Sarr, 67′ Cucho, 70′ McGinn (A), 97′ rig. Ings (A)
Foto: Twitter Chelsea