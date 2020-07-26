Premier, i verdetti: United e Chelsea in Champions. Il Tottenham va in Europa League, retrocessi Bournemouth e Watford

Si chiude oggi la Premier League con tanti verdetti che sono stati decisi negli ultimi 90′ minuti di calcio inglese. Oltre alle già qualificate Liverpool e City, in Champions League vanno Manchester United e Chelsea che vincono rispettivamente contro Leicester (0-2) e Wolweramphton (2-0). La sesta posizione che dà l’Europa League va al Tottenham di José Mourinho che pareggia contro il Crystal Palace (1-1). Insieme agli Spurs in Europa League anche le Foxes di Rodgers. Per la lotta salvezza è l’Aston Villa a festeggiare nonostante il pari contro il West Ham. Retrocessione in Championship per Bournemouth – che nonostante la vittoria per 3-1 contro l’Everton si vede catapultato nella seconda categoria – e Watford che perde contro l’Arsenal 3-2. Vincono anche City e Liverpool.

I RISULTATI

Arsenal-Watford 3-2

Burnley-Brighton 1-2

Chelsea-Wolverhampton 2-0

Crystal Palace-Tottenham 1-1

Everton-Bournemouth 1-3

Leicester-Manchester United 0-2

Manchester City-Norwich 5-0

Newcastle-Liverpool 1-3

Southampton-Sheffield United 3-1

West Ham-Aston Villa 1-1

LA CLASSIFICA: Liverpool 99, City 81, United 66, Chelsea 66, Leicester 62, Tottenham 59, Wolves 59, Arsenal 56, Sheffield 54, Burnley 54, Southampton 52, Everton 49, Newcastle 44, Crystal Palace 43, Brighton 41, West Ham 39, Aston Villa, 35, Bornemouth 34, Watford 34, Norwich 21.

Foto: profilo twitter Chelsea