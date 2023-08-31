Pep Guardiola premiato come miglior allenatore Uefa della stagione 2022-23. Battuti Spalletti e Inzaghi

Va a Pep Guardiola il premio Uefa come miglior allenatore 2022-23. Battuti gli italiani Luciano Spalletti e Simone Inzaghi.

🥇 PEP GUARDIOLA is the 2022/23 UEFA Men’s Coach of the Year!

And what a year! Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup winners. Congratulations, Pep, and get well soon!#UEFAawards pic.twitter.com/b5xkgblAEs

— UEFA (@UEFA) August 31, 2023