Ultimo aggiornamento: giovedi' 31 agosto 2023 19:07

Pep Guardiola premiato come miglior allenatore Uefa della stagione 2022-23. Battuti Spalletti e Inzaghi

31.08.2023 | 19:07

Va a Pep Guardiola il premio Uefa come miglior allenatore 2022-23. Battuti gli italiani Luciano Spalletti e Simone Inzaghi.

Guardiola twitter Uefa