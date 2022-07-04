Ora è ufficiale: Luiz Felipe al Betis Siviglia
04.07.2022 | 15:30
Ormai era noto da tempo, ora arriva anche l’ufficialità. Luiz Felipe lascia la Lazio e firma con il Betis Siviglia.
A renderlo noto il club andaluso con una nota ufficiale sui profili social. Il brasiliano ha firmato fino al 2027 con i biancoverdi.
📣 OFFICIAL | Luiz Felipe is now a Green and White ✍😊
We couldn’t wait for this moment! 👋🆕
➡ https://t.co/jysXSS5pT6 pic.twitter.com/CsStnBYPS0
— Real Betis Balompié (@RealBetis_en) July 4, 2022
Foto twitter Betis