Ultimo aggiornamento: lunedi' 04 luglio 2022 15:53

Ora è ufficiale: Luiz Felipe al Betis Siviglia

04.07.2022 | 15:30

Ormai era noto da tempo, ora arriva anche l’ufficialità. Luiz Felipe lascia la Lazio e firma con il Betis Siviglia. 

A renderlo noto il club andaluso con una nota ufficiale sui profili social. Il brasiliano ha firmato fino al 2027 con i biancoverdi.

Foto twitter Betis