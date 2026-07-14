Ora è ufficiale: Greenwood al Fenerbahce
14/07/2026 | 22:31:03
Come anticipato arriva anche l’ufficialità. Mason Greenwood è un nuovo giocatore del Fenerbahce.
La nota: “Il nostro club ha raggiunto un accordo con la società e con il giocatore Mason Greenwood per il suo trasferimento. Il ventiquattrenne ha firmato un contratto quadriennale. Diamo il benvenuto a Mason Greenwood nella nostra famiglia e gli auguriamo tanto successo e tanti titoli con il Fenerbahçe”.
Today, a new chapter begins. pic.twitter.com/q4adW4JiLh
— Fenerbahçe SK (@Fenerbahce) July 14, 2026
Foto: X Fenerbahce