Niente Tottenham per Foster: è ufficiale il rinnovo fino al 2022 con il Watford
09.06.2020 | 22:00
A marzo la stampa inglese aveva dato per certo il trasferimento di Ben Foster al Tottenham a parametro zero. L’esperto portiere inglese, invece, proseguirà la propria carriera al Watford: il classe ’83 ha firmato oggi il rinnovo di contratto con gli Hornets, al quale si è legato con un nuovo accordo fino al 2022. Di seguito l’annuncio su Twitter:
✍️ Goalkeeper @BenFoster has agreed a new two-year deal with #watfordfc. A @premierleague ever-present this season, the 37-year-old has made nearly 150 appearances in two spells with us. pic.twitter.com/FXnLPUhsXw
— Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) June 9, 2020
Foto: Twitter ufficiale Watford