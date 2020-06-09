Ultimo aggiornamento: martedi' 09 giugno 2020 22:00

Niente Tottenham per Foster: è ufficiale il rinnovo fino al 2022 con il Watford

09.06.2020 | 22:00

A marzo la stampa inglese aveva dato per certo il trasferimento di Ben Foster al Tottenham a parametro zero. L’esperto portiere inglese, invece, proseguirà la propria carriera al Watford: il classe ’83 ha firmato oggi il rinnovo di contratto con gli Hornets, al quale si è legato con un nuovo accordo fino al 2022. Di seguito l’annuncio su Twitter:

Foto: Twitter ufficiale Watford