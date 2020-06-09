Niente Tottenham per Foster: è ufficiale il rinnovo fino al 2022 con il Watford

A marzo la stampa inglese aveva dato per certo il trasferimento di Ben Foster al Tottenham a parametro zero. L’esperto portiere inglese, invece, proseguirà la propria carriera al Watford: il classe ’83 ha firmato oggi il rinnovo di contratto con gli Hornets, al quale si è legato con un nuovo accordo fino al 2022. Di seguito l’annuncio su Twitter:

✍️ Goalkeeper @BenFoster has agreed a new two-year deal with #watfordfc. A @premierleague ever-present this season, the 37-year-old has made nearly 150 appearances in two spells with us. pic.twitter.com/FXnLPUhsXw

— Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) June 9, 2020