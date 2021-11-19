Newcastle, rimandato l’esordio in panchina di Howe. E’ positivo al Covid

E’ soltanto rimandato l’esordio di Eddie Howe sulla panchina del Newcastle. Il club bianconero ha comunicato sui propri canali ufficiali la positività al Covid-19 del tecnico. Ecco il post:

#NUFC head coach Eddie Howe will be absent from the club’s next Premier League match after testing positive for Covid-19 during a routine test on Friday.

— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) November 19, 2021