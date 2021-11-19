Newcastle, rimandato l’esordio in panchina di Howe. E’ positivo al Covid
19.11.2021 | 22:41
E’ soltanto rimandato l’esordio di Eddie Howe sulla panchina del Newcastle. Il club bianconero ha comunicato sui propri canali ufficiali la positività al Covid-19 del tecnico. Ecco il post:
#NUFC head coach Eddie Howe will be absent from the club’s next Premier League match after testing positive for Covid-19 during a routine test on Friday.
— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) November 19, 2021
Foto: sito ufficiale Newcastle