Ultimo aggiornamento: venerdi' 19 november 2021 22:41

Newcastle, rimandato l’esordio in panchina di Howe. E’ positivo al Covid

19.11.2021 | 22:41

E’ soltanto rimandato l’esordio di Eddie Howe sulla panchina del Newcastle. Il club bianconero ha comunicato sui propri canali ufficiali la positività al Covid-19 del tecnico. Ecco il post:

Foto: sito ufficiale Newcastle