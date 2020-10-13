Nations League, il programma di domani
13.10.2020 | 23:55
Domani prosegue la quarta giornata di Nations League. In programma non solo Italia-Olanda, ma anche il big match Croazia-Francia. Ecco l’elenco delle partite:
Lega A
Italia-Olanda, ore 20.45, gruppo 1
Polonia-Bosnia, ore 20.45, gruppo 1
Inghilterra-Danimarca, ore 20.45, gruppo 2
Islanda-Belgio, ore 20.45, gruppo 2
Croazia-Francia, ore 20.45, gruppo 3
Portogallo-Svezia, ore 20.45, gruppo 3
Lega B
Finlandia-Repubblica d’Irlanda, ore 18, gruppo 4
Norvegia-Irlanda del Nord, ore 20.45, gruppo 1
Romania-Austria, ore 20.45, gruppo 1
Scozia-Repubblica Ceca, ore 20.45, gruppo 2
Slovacchia-Israele, ore 20.45, gruppo 2
Turchia-Serbia, ore 20.45, gruppo 3
Russia-Ungheria, ore 20.45, gruppo 3
Bulgaria-Galles, ore 20.45, gruppo 4
Lega C
Lituania-Albania, ore 18, gruppo 4
Macedonia-Georgia, ore 20.45, gruppo 2
Estonia-Armenia, ore 20.45, gruppo 2
Moldavia-Slovenia, ore 20.45, gruppo 3
Grecia-Kosovo, ore 20.45, gruppo 3
Bielorussia-Kazakistan, ore 20.45, gruppo 4
