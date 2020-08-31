Ultimo aggiornamento: martedi' 01 settembre 2020 00:30

Mkhitaryan: “Grazie all’Arsenal per tutto quello che ha fatto. Amo Roma”

01.09.2020 | 00:00

Henrikh Mkhitaryan alla Roma. In serata l’ufficialità del trasferimento. Il centrocampista tramite i social ha voluto ringraziare l’Arsenal, questo il suo commento: “Sono lieto di annunciare che sono entrato a far parte definitivamente dei giallorossi. Grazie all’Arsenal e a Wenger per avermi portato a Londra  e avere sempre creduto in me. Amo la città di Roma, amo questo Club e porto i tifosi giallorossi nel cuore. Darò il massimo per aiutarci a raggiungere i nostri obiettivi”.

Foto: twitter personale