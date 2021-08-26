Mendy miglior portiere della Champions 2020-21

Il portiere del Chelsea, Edouard Mendy, è stato premiato come miglior portiere della Champions League 2020-21. Il portiere ha chiuso la scorsa Champions con 9 clean-sheets su 12 partite.

Il portiere ha commentato, ai canali dell’Uefa in questo modo: “Sono molto felice del premio ricevuto, ringrazio il club e chi mi ha votato. E’ uno stimolo in più per fare ancora meglio la prossima stagione”.

🥇 Edouard Mendy is #UCL Goalkeeper of the Season after recording 9 clean sheets in 12 matches! 👏👏👏#UEFAawards | #UCLdraw | @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/1KE2RgTE8a — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) August 26, 2021

Foto: Twitter Uefa