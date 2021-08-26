Ultimo aggiornamento: giovedi' 26 agosto 2021 18:33

Mendy miglior portiere della Champions 2020-21

Il portiere del Chelsea, Edouard Mendy, è stato premiato come miglior portiere della Champions League 2020-21. Il portiere ha chiuso la scorsa Champions con 9 clean-sheets su 12 partite.

Il portiere ha commentato, ai canali dell’Uefa in questo modo: “Sono molto felice del premio ricevuto, ringrazio il club e chi mi ha votato. E’ uno stimolo in più per fare ancora meglio la prossima stagione”. 

Foto: Twitter Uefa