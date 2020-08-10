Manchester United-Copenaghen: le formazioni ufficiali

Solskjaer in un autentico derby norvegese. Il suo Manchester United a Colonia in campo neutro si gioca uno dei quarti di tali di Europa League nelle Final Eight.

Manchester United (4-1-4-1): Romero; Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Maguire, Williams; Fred; Greenwood, Bruno Fernandes, Pogba, Rashford; Martial.

A disposizione: De Gea, Mengi, Lindelof, Fosu-Mensah, Lingard, Mc Tominay, Pereira, James, Matic, Chong, Juan Mata, Ighalo

Allenatore: Solskjaer.

Copenaghen (4-4-1-1): Johnsson; Varela, Nelsson, Bjelland, Boilesen; Pep Biel, Stage, Zeca; Daramy, Wind, Falk

A disposizione: Grytebust, Andersen, Oviedo, Papagiannopoulos, Bengtsson, Bartolec, Mudrazija, Boving, Hjaelmhof, Kaufmann

Allenatore: Solbakken.

