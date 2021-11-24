Manchester City, Sterling raggiunge Lampard come terzo miglior marcatore inglese in Champions League
24.11.2021 | 23:43
La rete del momentaneo 1-1 tra Manchester City e PSG di questa sera, firmata Raheem Sterling, ha reso l’attaccante britannico il terzo miglior marcatore inglese di sempre in Uefa Champions League.
Lo riporta l’account Twitter ufficiale della competizione, l’asso dei Citizens ha raggiunto Frank Lampard a quota 23 reti: in testa c’è Wayne Rooney (30), seguito da Paul Scholes (24).
🏴 Top English scorers in the Champions League:
⚽️3⃣0⃣ Wayne Rooney
⚽️2⃣4⃣ Paul Scholes
⚽️2⃣3⃣ Raheem Sterling
⚽️2⃣3⃣ Frank Lampard
⚽️2⃣1⃣ Steven Gerrard #UCL pic.twitter.com/LeV6zKklZB
— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) November 24, 2021
Foto: Twitter UCL