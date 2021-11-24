Ultimo aggiornamento: mercoledi' 24 november 2021 23:43

Manchester City, Sterling raggiunge Lampard come terzo miglior marcatore inglese in Champions League

24.11.2021 | 23:43

La rete del momentaneo 1-1 tra Manchester City e PSG di questa sera, firmata Raheem Sterling, ha reso l’attaccante britannico il terzo miglior marcatore inglese di sempre in Uefa Champions League.
Lo riporta l’account Twitter ufficiale della competizione, l’asso dei Citizens ha raggiunto Frank Lampard a quota 23 reti: in testa c’è Wayne Rooney (30), seguito da Paul Scholes (24).

Foto: Twitter UCL