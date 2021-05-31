Lukaku, MVP della stagione 2020-21: “Dio è grande! Ringrazio i miei compagni, Conte e tutti i tifosi”

Romelu Lukaku è stato nominato MVP della Serie A 2020-21, ecco il suo post su Twitter per ringraziare chi lo ha aiutato a raggiungere tale traguardo: “Dio è grande! Grazie ai miei compagni di squadra e ad Antonio Conte e tutto il suo staff. Questo premio è per i tifosi dell’Inter, grazie per averci supportato durante tutta la stagione”, ha scritto il belga.

God is great! ✝️

Big thank you to my teammates and to Antonio Conte and his staff!

This one is for the @Inter fans thank you for supporting us throughout this season! 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/q3Vv10EALs

— R.Lukaku Bolingoli9 (@RomeluLukaku9) May 31, 2021