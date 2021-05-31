Ultimo aggiornamento: lunedi' 31 maggio 2021 21:05

Lukaku, MVP della stagione 2020-21: “Dio è grande! Ringrazio i miei compagni, Conte e tutti i tifosi”

31.05.2021 | 21:05

Romelu Lukaku è stato nominato MVP della Serie A 2020-21, ecco il suo post su Twitter per ringraziare chi lo ha aiutato a raggiungere tale traguardo: “Dio è grande! Grazie ai miei compagni di squadra e ad Antonio Conte e tutto il suo staff. Questo premio è per i tifosi dell’Inter, grazie per averci supportato durante tutta la stagione”, ha scritto il belga.

Foto: Twitter Serie A