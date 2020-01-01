Lukaku: “Ho vissuto dieci anni di alti e bassi, l’Inter è un sogno che si realizza. Allo United sono cresciuto”
01.01.2020 | 11:38
L’attaccante dell’Inter, Romelu Lukaku, ha deciso di partecipare alla raccolta dei migliori momenti vissuti nella decade appena terminata. Il bomber belga, sulla propria pagina Instagram, ha condiviso diversi post, descrivendo le emozioni più significative degli ultimi anni: “Inizio dal segnare a 16 anni nel club del mio cuore, l’Anderlecht, e dal rappresentare alla stessa età il Belgio, per poi andare nella squadra che tifavo da ragazzo, il Chelsea, dove ho imparato molto dagli altri giocatori in quello spogliatoio. Grazie al West Bromwich Albion per aver dato ad un diciannovenne il tempo di giocare in una lega così grandiosa dove ho potuto realizzare il sogno di segnare in Premier League“.
Everton e United
“Guardando indietro devo molto a questa società che mi ha dato possibilità e fiducia a 20 anni e sono stato davvero bene durante quel periodo. I tifosi sono fantastici ed è stato un piacere giocare per un club così glorioso. Lo United: che squadra, che persone, che tifosi incredibili. Ho imparato molto dagli allenatori. La gente può dire ciò che vuole ma ad essere onesti non provo nulla se non amore nei confronti delle persone con cui ho avuto a che fare e lo sanno”.
Inter
“Essere ai Mondiali col Belgio è stato un grande momento e lo stesso vale per gli Europei 2016. Giocare per il mio paese e segnare in questi tornei è come una droga. L’Inter era un mio sogno da ragazzino, tutti voi sapete come adoravo Adriano e quindi essere qui per me è veramente una benedizione. Stiamo facendo bene ma dobbiamo continuare a dare tutto quello che abbiamo. Ai tifosi dico che è un onore per me indossare questa maglia. Questa decade è stata piena di emozioni, di alti e bassi, ma d’altronde è questa la storia della mia vita. Auguro a tutti una buona fine di 2019 e felicità e salute per il 2020”.
Foto: sito Inter
View this post on Instagram
Part2 representing @belgianreddevils at the @fifaworldcup was a great moment and the euro 2016 was nice to. Playing for my country and scoring at those tournaments its such a dope feeling. @inter was a dream of mine when i was a kid all of you guys know i love @adrianoimperador as a kid so being here now its a truly blessing we’re doing well but we have to keep giving everything we have. To the fans its an honour to where this shirt and play at san siro 🙏🏿 but to me my favourite moments are the moment i can share with my brother @jlukaku94 my right hand man the one who sees everything.. my biggest support and biggest critic at the same time. Nothing but love for you dawg ❤️. And also the birth of my babyboy but you guys know i aint gonna post that that’s personal 😂. This decade was full of emotions , ups and downs but that has been the story of my life. So enjoy the last year of 2019 and i wish you all happy and healthy 2020 🙏🏿💯
View this post on Instagram
Part 1 are my favourite moment of the decade.. from scoring as a 16 year old at the club of my heart @rscanderlecht and represent my country at 16 @belgianreddevils going to the club i supported as a boy @chelseafc where i learned so much from the players in that dressingroom. @wba thank you for giving a 19 year old kid the time to play in such a great league where i could realise a dream wich is score in the @premierleague. @everton looking back i owe that club so much they gave me a chance and believe at 20 years old and i truly enjoyed my time there. The fans are amazing and it was a pleasure to play for such great club. @manchesterunited such a big club. With such great people and amazing fans. I learned a lot from the coaches and mentally the club prepared me for so much that has to come in my career. People can talk a lot of sh*t but in true honesty i have nothing but love for the people involved over there and they know it 💯.