Lukaku: “Ho vissuto dieci anni di alti e bassi, l’Inter è un sogno che si realizza. Allo United sono cresciuto”

Part2 representing @belgianreddevils at the @fifaworldcup was a great moment and the euro 2016 was nice to. Playing for my country and scoring at those tournaments its such a dope feeling. @inter was a dream of mine when i was a kid all of you guys know i love @adrianoimperador as a kid so being here now its a truly blessing we’re doing well but we have to keep giving everything we have. To the fans its an honour to where this shirt and play at san siro 🙏🏿 but to me my favourite moments are the moment i can share with my brother @jlukaku94 my right hand man the one who sees everything.. my biggest support and biggest critic at the same time. Nothing but love for you dawg ❤️. And also the birth of my babyboy but you guys know i aint gonna post that that’s personal 😂. This decade was full of emotions , ups and downs but that has been the story of my life. So enjoy the last year of 2019 and i wish you all happy and healthy 2020 🙏🏿💯