Liverpool sul tetto d’Europa per la sesta volta: le immagini della festa Reds a Madrid

Il Liverpool di Jurgen Klopp vince la 64esima edizione della Champions League/Coppa dei Campioni. I Reds battono 2-0 il Tottenham nella finale tutta inglese disputata al Wanda Metropolitano e conquistano il loro sesto trofeo, succedendo al Real, che aveva dominato le ultime tre edizioni. Ora il Liverpool è terzo per successi, dietro agli spagnoli (13) e al Milan (7). E intanto a Madrid è scoppiata le festa Reds…

ALBO D’ORO:

1955-56 – Real Madrid

1956-57 – Real Madrid

1957-58 – Real Madrid

1958-59 – Real Madrid

1959-60 – Real Madrid

1960-61 – Benfica

1961-62 – Benfica

1962-63 – Milan

1963-64 – Internazionale

1964-65 – Internazionale

1965-66 – Real Madrid

1966-67 – Celtic Glasgow

1967-68 – Manchester United

1968-69 – Milan

1969-70 – Feyenoord

1970-71 – Ajax

1971-72 – Ajax

1972-73 – Ajax

1973-74 – Bayern Monaco

1974-75 – Bayern Monaco

1975-76 – Bayern Monaco

1976-77 – Liverpool

1977-78 – Liverpool

1978-79 – Nottingham Forest

1979-80 – Nottingham Forest

1980-81 – Liverpool

1981-82 – Aston Villa

1982-83 – Amburgo

1983-84 – Liverpool

1984-85 – Juventus

1985-86 – Steaua Bucarest

1986-87 – Porto

1987-88 – PSV Eindhoven

1988-89 – Milan

1989-90 – Milan

1990-91 – Stella Rossa

1991-92 – Barcellona

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

1992-93 – Olympique Marsiglia

1993-94 – Milan

1994-95 – Ajax

1995-96 – Juventus

1996-97 – Borussia Dortmund

1997-98 – Real Madrid

1998-99 – Manchester United

1999-00 – Real Madrid

2000-01 – Bayern Monaco

2001-02 – Real Madrid

2002-03 – Milan

2003-04 – Porto

2004-05 – Liverpool

2005-06 – Barcellona

2006-07 – Milan

2007-08 – Manchester United

2008-09 – Barcellona

2009-10 – Inter

2010-11 – Barcellona

2011-12 – Chelsea

2012-13 – Bayern Monaco

2013-14 – Real Madrid

2014-15 – Barcellona

2015-16 – Real Madrid

2016-17 – Real Madrid

2017-18 – Real Madrid

2018-19 – Liverpool

