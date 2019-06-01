Liverpool sul tetto d’Europa per la sesta volta: le immagini della festa Reds a Madrid
01.06.2019 | 23:31
Il Liverpool di Jurgen Klopp vince la 64esima edizione della Champions League/Coppa dei Campioni. I Reds battono 2-0 il Tottenham nella finale tutta inglese disputata al Wanda Metropolitano e conquistano il loro sesto trofeo, succedendo al Real, che aveva dominato le ultime tre edizioni. Ora il Liverpool è terzo per successi, dietro agli spagnoli (13) e al Milan (7). E intanto a Madrid è scoppiata le festa Reds…
ALBO D’ORO:
1955-56 – Real Madrid
1956-57 – Real Madrid
1957-58 – Real Madrid
1958-59 – Real Madrid
1959-60 – Real Madrid
1960-61 – Benfica
1961-62 – Benfica
1962-63 – Milan
1963-64 – Internazionale
1964-65 – Internazionale
1965-66 – Real Madrid
1966-67 – Celtic Glasgow
1967-68 – Manchester United
1968-69 – Milan
1969-70 – Feyenoord
1970-71 – Ajax
1971-72 – Ajax
1972-73 – Ajax
1973-74 – Bayern Monaco
1974-75 – Bayern Monaco
1975-76 – Bayern Monaco
1976-77 – Liverpool
1977-78 – Liverpool
1978-79 – Nottingham Forest
1979-80 – Nottingham Forest
1980-81 – Liverpool
1981-82 – Aston Villa
1982-83 – Amburgo
1983-84 – Liverpool
1984-85 – Juventus
1985-86 – Steaua Bucarest
1986-87 – Porto
1987-88 – PSV Eindhoven
1988-89 – Milan
1989-90 – Milan
1990-91 – Stella Rossa
1991-92 – Barcellona
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
1992-93 – Olympique Marsiglia
1993-94 – Milan
1994-95 – Ajax
1995-96 – Juventus
1996-97 – Borussia Dortmund
1997-98 – Real Madrid
1998-99 – Manchester United
1999-00 – Real Madrid
2000-01 – Bayern Monaco
2001-02 – Real Madrid
2002-03 – Milan
2003-04 – Porto
2004-05 – Liverpool
2005-06 – Barcellona
2006-07 – Milan
2007-08 – Manchester United
2008-09 – Barcellona
2009-10 – Inter
2010-11 – Barcellona
2011-12 – Chelsea
2012-13 – Bayern Monaco
2013-14 – Real Madrid
2014-15 – Barcellona
2015-16 – Real Madrid
2016-17 – Real Madrid
2017-18 – Real Madrid
2018-19 – Liverpool
A moment we'll never forget.#SixTimespic.twitter.com/7L5Xv1qstW
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 1, 2019
🏆 CHAMPIONS OF EUROPE! 🏆#UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/4W9diw8Q94
— #UCLfinal (@ChampionsLeague) June 1, 2019
THE FANS. THE TEAM. WHAT A NIGHT!! #SixTimes pic.twitter.com/gfPIPPwXrZ
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 1, 2019
European Cup hall of fame 🏆
Real Madrid – 13
AC Milan – 7
LIVERPOOL – 6
Barcelona – 5
Bayern – 5#UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/XLn1QWW2bl
— #UCLfinal (@ChampionsLeague) June 1, 2019
Madrid is Red 🔴 🙌@LFC #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/8SHCTzc01D
— Premier League (@premierleague) June 1, 2019
Foto: Twitter ufficiale Champions League