L’Inter retrocede in Europa League e Shaw punzecchia Lukaku: “Bentornato”

Luke Shaw, terzino del Manchester United, ha punzecchiato sui social l’ex compagno ai tempi dei Red Devils, Romelu Lukaku. Nella serata di ieri l’Inter è stata sconfitta in casa dal Barcellona per 2 a 1, un risultato che ha condannato gli uomini di Conte alla retrocessione in Europa League. Qualche mese fa l’attaccante belga esultava su Twitter per il ritorno in Champions con la maglia dell’Inter, mentre il Manchester avrebbe giocato solo nella seconda competizione europea. La vendetta è un piatto che va servito freddo, e così Shaw ha ritwittato il vecchio post, aggiungendo: “Welcome back” (in Europa League, ndr).

Foto: Bleacher Report