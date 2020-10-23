L’ex Juventus Emre Can positivo al Covid-19
23.10.2020 | 18:58
Il centrocampista del Borussia Dortmund, Emre Can, è positivo al Covid 19. L’ex Juventus è asintomatico e sta bene, anche se in isolamento.
Emre #Can ist positiv auf COVID-19 getestet worden. Er ist symptomfrei und befindet sich bereits in häuslicher Isolation.
Einer Austragung von #BVBS04 steht nichts im Wege, weitere Tests von Spielern und Staff fielen am Freitag negativ aus.
Gute Besserung, Emre! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/jJ6V4w2n9m
— Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) October 23, 2020
Foto: Twitter Borussia Dortmund