Ultimo aggiornamento: venerdi' 23 ottobre 2020 21:43

L’ex Juventus Emre Can positivo al Covid-19

23.10.2020 | 18:58

Il centrocampista del Borussia Dortmund, Emre Can, è positivo al Covid 19. L’ex Juventus è asintomatico e sta bene, anche se in isolamento.

Foto: Twitter Borussia Dortmund