Ultimo aggiornamento: venerdi' 17 dicembre 2021 15:58

Inter, l’addio di Eriksen celebrato con un video: “Per sempre nerazzurro”

17.12.2021 | 15:58

Oltre alla lunga lettera emozionante, l’Inter ha voluto omaggiare Eriksen anche con un video riassuntivo della sua esperienza in nerazzurro: “I gol e le vittorie, l’abbraccio dei tifosi fuori da San Siro nel celebrare lo Scudetto: tutto resterà sempre fissato nel segno del nerazzurro”.


FOTO: Twitter Inter