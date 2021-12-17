Inter, l’addio di Eriksen celebrato con un video: “Per sempre nerazzurro”
17.12.2021 | 15:58
Oltre alla lunga lettera emozionante, l’Inter ha voluto omaggiare Eriksen anche con un video riassuntivo della sua esperienza in nerazzurro: “I gol e le vittorie, l’abbraccio dei tifosi fuori da San Siro nel celebrare lo Scudetto: tutto resterà sempre fissato nel segno del nerazzurro”.
🖤💙 | CHRIS
PER SEMPRE NERAZZURRO. IN BOCCA AL LUPO, @ChrisEriksen8 !
I gol e le vittorie, l’abbraccio dei tifosi fuori da San Siro nel celebrare lo Scudetto: tutto resterà sempre fissato nel segno del nerazzurro. pic.twitter.com/sgJQPJtsfo
— Inter 🏆🇮🇹 (@Inter) December 17, 2021
FOTO: Twitter Inter