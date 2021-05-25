Inghilterra, i pre-convocati di Southgate per l’Europeo

Il ct dell’Inghilterra, Gareth Southgate ha diramato la lista dei pre-convocati per l’Europeo. I giocatori chiamati sono 33, di questi ne resteranno 26 che partiranno per la spedizione europea. Ecco la lista completa:

Portieri – Henderson, Johnstone, Pickford, Ramsdale.

Difensori – Alexander-Arnold, Chilwell, Coady, Godfrey, R. James, Maguire, Mings, Shaw, Stones, Trippier, Walker, White.

Centrocampisti – Bellingham, J. Henderson, Lingard, Mount, Phillips, Rice, Ward-Prowse.

Attaccanti – Calvert-Lewin, Foden, Grealish, Greenwood, Kane, Rashford, Saka, Sancho, Sterling, Watkins.

Ahead of naming his final #EURO2020 squad next week, Gareth Southgate has selected 33 players to join up with the #ThreeLions from this weekend as our preparations for this summer’s tournament get under way.

— England (@England) May 25, 2021