Inghilterra, i pre-convocati di Southgate per l’Europeo
25.05.2021 | 14:06
Il ct dell’Inghilterra, Gareth Southgate ha diramato la lista dei pre-convocati per l’Europeo. I giocatori chiamati sono 33, di questi ne resteranno 26 che partiranno per la spedizione europea. Ecco la lista completa:
Portieri – Henderson, Johnstone, Pickford, Ramsdale.
Difensori – Alexander-Arnold, Chilwell, Coady, Godfrey, R. James, Maguire, Mings, Shaw, Stones, Trippier, Walker, White.
Centrocampisti – Bellingham, J. Henderson, Lingard, Mount, Phillips, Rice, Ward-Prowse.
Attaccanti – Calvert-Lewin, Foden, Grealish, Greenwood, Kane, Rashford, Saka, Sancho, Sterling, Watkins.
Ahead of naming his final #EURO2020 squad next week, Gareth Southgate has selected 33 players to join up with the #ThreeLions from this weekend as our preparations for this summer’s tournament get under way.
— England (@England) May 25, 2021
Foto: Metro