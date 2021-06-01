Ultimo aggiornamento: martedi' 01 giugno 2021 11:21

Inghilterra, Greenwood lascia il ritiro della Nazionale per infortunio

01.06.2021 | 11:21

Perdita importante per la Nazionale inglese e per il ct Southgate. L’esterno offensivo Mason Greenwood ha dovuto lasciare il ritiro della Nazionale inglese per un infortunio come lo stesso Manchester United ha confermato. A dare l’annuncio la selezione dei “Tre leoni” augurando il pieno recupero al giocatore.

 

 

Foto: Twitter Manchester United