Inghilterra, Greenwood lascia il ritiro della Nazionale per infortunio

Perdita importante per la Nazionale inglese e per il ct Southgate. L’esterno offensivo Mason Greenwood ha dovuto lasciare il ritiro della Nazionale inglese per un infortunio come lo stesso Manchester United ha confermato. A dare l’annuncio la selezione dei “Tre leoni” augurando il pieno recupero al giocatore.

Manchester United have confirmed that @masongreenwood has withdrawn from the provisional #ThreeLions squad due to an underlying injury.

Hope to see you back to full fitness soon, Mason! 💪 pic.twitter.com/CAmNuaEY9A

— England (@England) June 1, 2021