Il miglior giocatore Uefa 2022-23 è Erling Haaland

31.08.2023 | 19:22

A margine della cerimonia dei gironi di Champions League, è stato premiato come miglior giocatore Uefa 2022-23, l’attaccante del Manchester City, Herling Haaland.


Foto: twitter Uefa