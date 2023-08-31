Il miglior giocatore Uefa 2022-23 è Erling Haaland

A margine della cerimonia dei gironi di Champions League, è stato premiato come miglior giocatore Uefa 2022-23, l’attaccante del Manchester City, Herling Haaland.

🥇 The 2022/23 UEFA Men’s Player of the Year is ERLING HAALAND!

Goal after goal was followed by medal after medal as the Norwegian striker and his team-mates swept all before them in his debut season in England.

Congratulations, @ErlingHaaland!#UEFAawards pic.twitter.com/8zCSDY5QAw

— UEFA (@UEFA) August 31, 2023