Il Manchester United annuncia: Smalling alla Roma
05.10.2020 | 22:03
Dopo quello che vi abbiamo raccontato sulla vicenda Smalling alla Roma, i Red Devils hanno salutato il giocatore su Twitter: “Dopo 10 anni all’Old Trafford, Chris Smalling lascia il Manchester United per la Roma. Grazie e buona fortuna in Italia”.
After 10 years of service at Old Trafford, @ChrisSmalling has left #MUFC to join Roma on a permanent deal.
Thank you and good luck in Italy, Chris ❤️
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 5, 2020
Foto: Twitter Manchester United