Il Manchester United annuncia: Smalling alla Roma

Dopo quello che vi abbiamo raccontato sulla vicenda Smalling alla Roma, i Red Devils hanno salutato il giocatore su Twitter: “Dopo 10 anni all’Old Trafford, Chris Smalling lascia il Manchester United per la Roma. Grazie e buona fortuna in Italia”.

After 10 years of service at Old Trafford, @ChrisSmalling has left #MUFC to join Roma on a permanent deal.

Thank you and good luck in Italy, Chris ❤️

— Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 5, 2020