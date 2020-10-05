Ultimo aggiornamento: martedi' 06 ottobre 2020 00:08

Il Manchester United annuncia: Smalling alla Roma

05.10.2020 | 22:03

Dopo quello che vi abbiamo raccontato sulla vicenda Smalling alla Roma, i Red Devils hanno salutato il giocatore su Twitter: “Dopo 10 anni all’Old Trafford, Chris Smalling lascia il Manchester United per la Roma. Grazie e buona fortuna in Italia”.

Foto: Twitter Manchester United