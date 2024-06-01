Il Borussia sui social: “Il calcio non è una favola e non c’è sempre il lieto fine”

Tutta l’amarezza del Borussia Dortmund in un tweet postato dopo la sconfitta nella finale di Champions contro il Real Madrid.

La compagine tedesca, che aveva accarezzato il sogno dopo un primo tempo strepitoso, ha perso poi 2-0 nel finale contro i più titolati avversari.

Sui social si legge un messaggio chiaro: “Il calcio non è una favola e non c’è sempre il lieto fine. La nostra storia continua e non potremmo farlo senza il vostro supporto. Il nostro Wonderwall giallo supererà tutto. Grazie”.

Football isn’t a fairytale and there aren’t always happy endings.

Our story continues, and we couldn’t do it without your support. Our Yellow Wonderwall through it all.

Thank you 💛

— Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) June 1, 2024