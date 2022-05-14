Haaland saluta il Borussia Dortmund: “Un onore aver indossato questa maglia”

Erling Haaland, saluta il Borussia Dortmund e lo fa con un bel video messaggio su twitter, dove saluta i tifosi, il muro giallo, e con alcuni gol messi a segno.

Queste le sue parole: “Non è stato altro che un onore indossare questa maglia. Qui ho passato momenti memorabili, incontrato persone speciali, per non parlare dei tifosi, che sono sempre stati il nostro uomo in più in campo. Il Muro Giallo è davvero incredibile. Non dimenticherò mai niente di tutto questo! Grazie a tutti!”

Dalla prossima stagione, il gigante norvegese sarà un calciatore del Manchester City.

It has been nothing but an honour to wear this shirt. At @BVB, I’ve spent memorable moments, met special people, not to mention a fanbase that has been always our extra man on the pitch. The Yellow Wall is truly incredible. I’ll never forget any of this! Thank you all! 🖤💛 pic.twitter.com/MegplT4y7B

— Erling Haaland (@ErlingHaaland) May 14, 2022