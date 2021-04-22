Ultimo aggiornamento: giovedi' 22 aprile 2021 22:45

Gundogan: “Super Lega? Cosa sbagliata, ma la nuova Champions non è tanto meglio”

22.04.2021 | 22:45

Polemica sul nuovo format della Champions League da parte del centrocampista del Manchester City, Ilkay Gundogan. 

Il tedesco, su twitter ha spiegato come ci siano tanti dubbi anche per la nuova Champions voluta dalla Uefa sia comunque un male per i calciatori.

Ecco quanto si legge: “Con tutte le questioni della Superlega in corso potremmo parlare del nuovo format della Champions League? Sempre più partite, ma nessuno pensa a noi giocatori? Il nuovo format della Champions è solamente il minore dei mali in confronto alla Superlega. Il format attuale della Champions funziona perfettamente ed è il motivo per il quale è la competizione più popolare al mondo, per i calciatori e per i tifosi”.

Foto: Twitter Manchester City