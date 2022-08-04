Gundogan: “Mondiale in inverno? Sempre meglio che giocare in Qatar d’estate”

Attraverso il suo profilo Twitter, Ilkay Gündogan ha parlato del prossimo mondiale che si disputerà durante il prossimo inverno in Qatar. Ecco il pensiero del centrocampista dei Citizens: “È un po’ strano. E nessuno sa ancora come ci si sentirà e come sarà tornare alla stagione “normale” dopo solo pochi giorni di riposo. Ma direi che è comunque meglio che giocare in Qatar durante la calda estate”

It’s a bit weird … and no one still really knows how it will feel and also how to come back into the normal season afterwards with only some days off. But I would say it’s still better than playing in Qatar during the hot summer … https://t.co/ry1NeKC6h6

