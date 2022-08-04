Ultimo aggiornamento: giovedi' 04 agosto 2022 22:25

Gundogan: “Mondiale in inverno? Sempre meglio che giocare in Qatar d’estate”

Attraverso il suo profilo Twitter, Ilkay Gündogan ha parlato del prossimo mondiale che si disputerà durante il prossimo inverno in Qatar. Ecco il pensiero del centrocampista dei Citizens: “È un po’ strano. E nessuno sa ancora come ci si sentirà e come sarà tornare alla stagione “normale” dopo solo pochi giorni di riposo. Ma direi che è comunque meglio che giocare in Qatar durante la calda estate”

Foto: sito ufficiale Manchester City