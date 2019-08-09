Guardiola: “Sané? Speriamo possa tornare a febbraio o marzo. E sul mercato…”

Pep Guardiola, tecnico del Manchester City, oggi è intervenuto in conferenza stampa soffermandosi anche sull’infortunio di Leroy Sané. “Non so quando potrà tornare dalla rottura del crociato. Normalmente per questi infortuni.. Sei? Sette mesi? Speriamo febbraio o marzo… Se poteva andare via nel mercato? E’ un giocatore del City, non mi ha detto altro, ha giocato in estate e anche in Community Shield. Purtroppo si è infortunato ma è giovane e recupererà bene”, ha chiuso Guardiola.

Foto: Twitter ufficiale Manchester City