Ultimo aggiornamento: mercoledi' 15 dicembre 2021 19:37

Focolaio Covid nel Watford: rinviata la gara di questa sera contro il Burnley

15.12.2021 | 19:35

Premier League

Il Covid continua a fermare alcune gare del campionato inglese. Dopo Manchester United-Brentford è arrivato l’annuncio anche del rinvio di Burnley-Watford a causa di un focolaio formatosi all’interno della squadra allenata da Ranieri. La gara si sarebbe dovuta giocare questa sera alle 20:30.


FOTO: Logo Premier