Focolaio Covid nel Watford: rinviata la gara di questa sera contro il Burnley
15.12.2021 | 19:35
Il Covid continua a fermare alcune gare del campionato inglese. Dopo Manchester United-Brentford è arrivato l’annuncio anche del rinvio di Burnley-Watford a causa di un focolaio formatosi all’interno della squadra allenata da Ranieri. La gara si sarebbe dovuta giocare questa sera alle 20:30.
It is with regret the #PL Board has postponed Burnley’s home fixture against Watford, due to be played this evening.
The decision was taken following guidance from medical advisers due to an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak within Watford’s squad
— Premier League (@premierleague) December 15, 2021
— Premier League (@premierleague) December 15, 2021
