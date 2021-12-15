Focolaio Covid nel Watford: rinviata la gara di questa sera contro il Burnley

Il Covid continua a fermare alcune gare del campionato inglese. Dopo Manchester United-Brentford è arrivato l’annuncio anche del rinvio di Burnley-Watford a causa di un focolaio formatosi all’interno della squadra allenata da Ranieri. La gara si sarebbe dovuta giocare questa sera alle 20:30.

It is with regret the #PL Board has postponed Burnley’s home fixture against Watford, due to be played this evening.

The decision was taken following guidance from medical advisers due to an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak within Watford’s squad

More: https://t.co/aLBL4XAaMj pic.twitter.com/9xPXLelm9Q

— Premier League (@premierleague) December 15, 2021