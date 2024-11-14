FIFA, svelato il trofeo del Mondiale per Club 2025

In attesa del sorteggio, che si svolgerà giovedì 5 dicembre alle ore 19:00, la FIFA ha appena svelato il nuovo trofeo creato appositamente per questa nuovissima competizione, tramite un video sul profilo X ufficiale.

(Foto: X FIFA)

The trophy is here! ✨

Crafted in collaboration with @TiffanyAndCo, this trophy will be awarded for the first time to the winners of the inaugural #FIFACWC taking place next year.

#TakeItToTheWorld pic.twitter.com/x1Wo1T1Lf4

— FIFA Club World Cup (@FIFACWC) November 14, 2024