Ultimo aggiornamento: giovedi' 14 november 2024 17:45

FIFA, svelato il trofeo del Mondiale per Club 2025

14.11.2024 | 17:45

In attesa del sorteggio, che si svolgerà giovedì 5 dicembre alle ore 19:00, la FIFA ha appena svelato il nuovo trofeo creato appositamente per questa nuovissima competizione, tramite un video sul profilo X ufficiale.

(Foto: X FIFA)