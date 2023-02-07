Federazione calcistica del Ghana: “Atsu sta ricevendo cure, continuiamo a pregare”

La Federazione calcistica del Ghana ha aggiornato in merito alle condizioni del calciatore Christian Atsu. Il trentunenne attaccante dell’Hatayspor è stato estratto vivo dalle macerie nel recente, e duro, terremoto che ha colpito la Turchia. La nota del Ghana Football Association: “Abbiamo ricevuto alcune notizie positive, Christian Atsu è stato salvato con successo dalle macerie dell’edificio crollato e sta ricevendo cure. Continuiamo a pregare per Christian”.

Update: We've received some positive news that Christian Atsu has been successfully rescued from the rubble of the collapsed building and is receiving treatment.

Let’s continue to pray for Christian🙏🏽

— Ghana Football Association (@ghanafaofficial) February 7, 2023