Ultimo aggiornamento: martedi' 07 febbraio 2023 13:11

Federazione calcistica del Ghana: “Atsu sta ricevendo cure, continuiamo a pregare”

07.02.2023 | 13:11

La Federazione calcistica del Ghana ha aggiornato in merito alle condizioni del calciatore Christian Atsu. Il trentunenne attaccante dell’Hatayspor è stato estratto vivo dalle macerie nel recente, e duro, terremoto che ha colpito la Turchia. La nota del Ghana Football Association: “Abbiamo ricevuto alcune notizie positive, Christian Atsu è stato salvato con successo dalle macerie dell’edificio crollato e sta ricevendo cure. Continuiamo a pregare per Christian”.

Foto: Twitter ufficiale Atsu