Ultimo aggiornamento: giovedi' 25 november 2021 17:18

Dall’Inghilterra: Rangnick vicino al Manchester United

25.11.2021 | 17:18

Secondo quanto riporta The Athletic, Ralf Rangnick potrebbe essere il nuovo allenatore del Manchester United. Il tecnico tedesco, ex Lipsia, potrebbe essere il traghettatore dei Red Devils fino a giugno.

The Athletic  parla di un accordo già raggiunto: si attende ora solo il via libera della Lokomotiv Mosca, club con cui Rangnick è sotto contratto in qualità di capo dello sport e dello sviluppo.

Foto: Twitter Lipsia