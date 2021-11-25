Dall’Inghilterra: Rangnick vicino al Manchester United
25.11.2021 | 17:18
Secondo quanto riporta The Athletic, Ralf Rangnick potrebbe essere il nuovo allenatore del Manchester United. Il tecnico tedesco, ex Lipsia, potrebbe essere il traghettatore dei Red Devils fino a giugno.
The Athletic parla di un accordo già raggiunto: si attende ora solo il via libera della Lokomotiv Mosca, club con cui Rangnick è sotto contratto in qualità di capo dello sport e dello sviluppo.
Manchester United have agreed a deal to appoint Ralf Rangnick as interim manager.
The German is poised to join #MUFC on a six-month contract but won’t be in charge this weekend vs. Chelsea while he waits for his work permit.
@lauriewhitwell @David_Ornstein
— The Athletic UK (@TheAthleticUK) November 25, 2021
Foto: Twitter Lipsia