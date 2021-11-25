Dall’Inghilterra: Rangnick vicino al Manchester United

Secondo quanto riporta The Athletic, Ralf Rangnick potrebbe essere il nuovo allenatore del Manchester United. Il tecnico tedesco, ex Lipsia, potrebbe essere il traghettatore dei Red Devils fino a giugno.

The Athletic parla di un accordo già raggiunto: si attende ora solo il via libera della Lokomotiv Mosca, club con cui Rangnick è sotto contratto in qualità di capo dello sport e dello sviluppo.

Manchester United have agreed a deal to appoint Ralf Rangnick as interim manager.

The German is poised to join #MUFC on a six-month contract but won’t be in charge this weekend vs. Chelsea while he waits for his work permit.

