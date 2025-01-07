Dall’Inghilterra: l’agente di Rashford è in Italia per parlare con il Milan

Arrivano importanti novità dall’Inghilterra sul futuro di Marcus Rashford. Stando quanto riportato da Laurie Whitewell per The Athletic, l’agente del calciatore è volato in Italia per incontrare il Milan per un possibile trasferimento in prestito nella finestra di gennaio. I rossoneri, però, non sono l’unico club sulle tracce dell’inglese in uscita dal Manchester United. Infatti, ci sono molti club sulle tracce dello specialista, incluse Borussia Dortmund e Juventus.

