Ultimo aggiornamento: martedi' 07 gennaio 2025 23:59

Dall’Inghilterra: l’agente di Rashford è in Italia per parlare con il Milan

07.01.2025 | 23:05

Arrivano importanti novità dall’Inghilterra sul futuro di Marcus Rashford. Stando quanto riportato da Laurie Whitewell per The Athletic, l’agente del calciatore è volato in Italia per incontrare il Milan per un possibile trasferimento in prestito nella finestra di gennaio. I rossoneri, però, non sono l’unico club sulle tracce dell’inglese in uscita dal Manchester United. Infatti, ci sono molti club sulle tracce dello specialista, incluse Borussia Dortmund e Juventus.

Foto: Instagram Manchester United