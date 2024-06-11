Ultimo aggiornamento: martedi' 11 giugno 2024 23:28

Dall’Inghilterra: il Manchester United conferma ten Hag

11.06.2024 | 23:28

Erik ten Hag potrebbe continuare ad essere l’allenatore del Manchester United. Lo riporta David Ornstein, corrispondente del The Athletic.

Come si legge, sul tweet, dopo un colloquio di fine stagione del Manchester,  è culminata con la decisione di mantenere il tencico olandese, 54 anni, in sella al club. Dopo i colloqui di oggi, l’olandese rimarrà all’Old Trafford e terrà trattative per il prolungamento del contratto. 

Foto: twitter United