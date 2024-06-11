Dall’Inghilterra: il Manchester United conferma ten Hag

Erik ten Hag potrebbe continuare ad essere l’allenatore del Manchester United. Lo riporta David Ornstein, corrispondente del The Athletic.

Come si legge, sul tweet, dopo un colloquio di fine stagione del Manchester, è culminata con la decisione di mantenere il tencico olandese, 54 anni, in sella al club. Dopo i colloqui di oggi, l’olandese rimarrà all’Old Trafford e terrà trattative per il prolungamento del contratto.

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Erik ten Hag to stay as Manchester United manager. #MUFC end-of-season review culminated with decision to keep 54yo in position. After talks today Dutchman will remain at Old Trafford + hold negotiations over contract extension @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/tAzM2Ld378

— David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) June 11, 2024