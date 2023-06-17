Dalla Germania: Borussia Dortmund interessato a Hjulmand
17.06.2023 | 15:39
Il Borussia Dortmund sarebbe interessato a Hjulmand. Ad annunciarlo è Bild. I Gialloneri starebbero osservando un largo ventaglio di possibilità per rimpiazzare Bellingham. Tra queste anche il capitano 23nne danese del Lecce. La sua ultima ottima stagione in massima serie ha suscitato applausi e l’interesse di molte squadre. Il Borussia probabilmente è interessato a un investimento a basso costo rispetto alle alternative ma che potrebbe avere una grande resa.
Fonte Foto: Screen Instagram Lecce