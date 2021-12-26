Crystal Palace, Vieira positivo al Covid. Alle 16 la sfida con il Tottenham

Tottenham-Crystal Palace si giocherà alle ore 16, nonostante la richiesta del Crystal Palace di posticipare la sfida. Non parteciperà però, Patrick Vieira, allenatore della squadra ospite, che come riporta il club è risultato positivo al Covid nelle scorse ore.

In panchina, al suo posto, ci sarà il vice Roberts.

We can confirm that Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira is self-isolating after returning a positive test for Covid-19, and will be absent from the touchline for today’s match against Spurs.

Assistant manager Osian Roberts will deputise for Vieira for today’s match.#CPFC pic.twitter.com/nBNmkLlxMG

— Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) December 26, 2021