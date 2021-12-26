Ultimo aggiornamento: domenica 26 dicembre 2021 15:20

Crystal Palace, Vieira positivo al Covid. Alle 16 la sfida con il Tottenham

26.12.2021 | 15:14

Tottenham-Crystal Palace si giocherà alle ore 16, nonostante la richiesta del Crystal Palace di posticipare la sfida. Non parteciperà però, Patrick Vieira, allenatore della squadra ospite, che come riporta il club è risultato positivo al Covid nelle scorse ore.

In panchina, al suo posto, ci sarà il vice Roberts.

Foto: Twitter Crystal Palace