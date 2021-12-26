Covid, rinviata anche Arsenal-Wolves: il comunicato della Premier League

Dopo Leeds-Aston Villa, anche Arsenal-Wolverhampton, in programma martedì prossimo, è stata rinviata. Ecco il comunicato della Premier League, troppi gli assenti nella squadra di Bruno Lage, tra infortunati e positivi al Covid-19.

Following a request from Wolves, the Premier League Board met today and agreed to postpone the club’s away fixture against Arsenal, due to be played on Tuesday 28 December

