Ultimo aggiornamento: domenica 26 dicembre 2021 21:20

Covid, rinviata anche Arsenal-Wolves: il comunicato della Premier League

26.12.2021 | 21:20

Premier League - Twitter

Dopo Leeds-Aston Villa, anche Arsenal-Wolverhampton, in programma martedì prossimo, è stata rinviata. Ecco il comunicato della Premier League, troppi gli assenti nella squadra di Bruno Lage, tra infortunati e positivi al Covid-19.

Foto: Twitter Premier League