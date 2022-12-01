Costa Rica-Germania, dirige una terna arbitrale di sole donne. La FIFA: “Oggi si fa la storia”

La FIFA rende omaggio alle prime donne che dirigeranno la gara tra Costa Rica e Germania. L’arbitro, Stephanie Frappart, sarà infatti coadiuvata dalle assistenti Neuza Back and Karen Diaz.

Con un post sui social, la FIFA si è congratulata con le tre donne. scrivendo: “Oggi si fa la storia”.

Today, history is made as an all-female refereeing trio taking charge for the first time at a men’s #FIFAWorldCup

Referee Stéphanie Frappart will be joined by assistants Neuza Back and Karen Diaz. 👏

— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 1, 2022