Conte: “Due giovani a centrocampo, ho fiducia in loro”

L’allenatore del Tottenham, Antonio Conte, ha commentato l’emergenza a centrocampo degli Spurs. Il tecnico non potrà contare su Hojberg, Bentancur, Bissouma e Sessegnon nella sfida di Champions League contro il Milan a San Siro: “Abbiamo due giovani giocatori a centrocampo, Skipp e Pape Matar Sarr, alle loro prime partite in Champions League. Dobbiamo essere bravi ad aiutarli a superare l’emozione e ci fidiamo di loro”.

"We have two young players, (Oliver) Skipp and Pape Matar Sarr, their first games in the Champions League.

"We have to be good to help them overcome the emotion and we trust them.”

