Ultimo aggiornamento: martedi' 14 febbraio 2023 12:42

Conte: “Due giovani a centrocampo, ho fiducia in loro”

14.02.2023 | 12:42

L’allenatore del TottenhamAntonio Conte, ha commentato l’emergenza a centrocampo degli Spurs. Il tecnico non potrà contare su Hojberg, BentancurBissouma Sessegnon nella sfida di Champions League contro il Milan a San Siro: “Abbiamo due giovani giocatori a centrocampo, Skipp e Pape Matar Sarr, alle loro prime partite in Champions League. Dobbiamo essere bravi ad aiutarli a superare l’emozione e ci fidiamo di loro”.

Foto: Twitter ufficiale Tottenham