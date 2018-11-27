Champions: pokerissimo Bayern, United agli ottavi col brivido. Avanti anche City e Ajax

Sono terminate tutte le gare in programma oggi, valide per la quinta giornata della fase a gironi di Champions League. Di Juve e Roma vi abbiamo raccontato in separata sede, ecco quanto accaduto nelle altre partite. Bayern Monaco e Ajax volano agli ottavi nel gruppo E: i tedeschi stendono 5-1 il Benfica che chiude terzo, gli olandesi avanzano con il 2-0 sull’Aek Atene. Nel gruppo F si qualifica il City di Guardiola dopo il 2-2 di Lione, con i francesi che cercheranno il pass contro lo Shakhtar Donetsk vittorioso 3-2 sull’Hoffenheim.

Gruppo E

AEK Atene-Ajax 0-2 (Tadic 2)

Bayern-Benfica 5-1 (Robben 2, Lewandowski 2, Ribery – Fernandes)

Classifica: Bayern 13; Ajax 11; Benfica 4; AEK Atene 0.

Gruppo F

Lione-Manchester City 2-2 (Cornet 2 – Laporte Aguero)

Hoffenheim-Shakhtar 2-3 (Kramaric, Zuber – Ismaily, Taison 2)

Classifica: Manchester City 10; Lione 7; Shakhtar 5; Hoffenheim 3.

Gruppo G

CSKAMosca-Plzen 1-2 (Vlasic – Prochazka, Hejda)

Roma-Real Madrid 0-2 (Bale, Vazquez)

Classifica: Real Madrid 12; Roma 9; CSKA Mosca, Plzen 4.

Gruppo H

Juventus-Valencia 1-0 (Mandzukic)

Manchester United-Young Boys 1-0 (Fellaini)

Classifica: Juventus 12; Manchester United 10; Valencia 5; Young Boys 1.