Champions League
Champions: pokerissimo Bayern, United agli ottavi col brivido. Avanti anche City e Ajax
Sono terminate tutte le gare in programma oggi, valide per la quinta giornata della fase a gironi di Champions League. Di Juve e Roma vi abbiamo raccontato in separata sede, ecco quanto accaduto nelle altre partite. Bayern Monaco e Ajax volano agli ottavi nel gruppo E: i tedeschi stendono 5-1 il Benfica che chiude terzo, gli olandesi avanzano con il 2-0 sull’Aek Atene. Nel gruppo F si qualifica il City di Guardiola dopo il 2-2 di Lione, con i francesi che cercheranno il pass contro lo Shakhtar Donetsk vittorioso 3-2 sull’Hoffenheim.
Gruppo E
AEK Atene-Ajax 0-2 (Tadic 2)
Bayern-Benfica 5-1 (Robben 2, Lewandowski 2, Ribery – Fernandes)
Classifica: Bayern 13; Ajax 11; Benfica 4; AEK Atene 0.
Gruppo F
Lione-Manchester City 2-2 (Cornet 2 – Laporte Aguero)
Hoffenheim-Shakhtar 2-3 (Kramaric, Zuber – Ismaily, Taison 2)
Classifica: Manchester City 10; Lione 7; Shakhtar 5; Hoffenheim 3.
Gruppo G
CSKAMosca-Plzen 1-2 (Vlasic – Prochazka, Hejda)
Roma-Real Madrid 0-2 (Bale, Vazquez)
Classifica: Real Madrid 12; Roma 9; CSKA Mosca, Plzen 4.
Gruppo H
Juventus-Valencia 1-0 (Mandzukic)
Manchester United-Young Boys 1-0 (Fellaini)
Classifica: Juventus 12; Manchester United 10; Valencia 5; Young Boys 1.