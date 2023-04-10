Bayern Monaco, infortunio per Choupo-Moting. Salta il Manchester City

Brutte notizie per il Bayern Monaco e per il tecnico Thomas Tuchel: indisponibile l’attaccante camerunese Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting. La punta centrale trentaquattrenne non partirà con la squadra in direzione Manchester in vista della partita d’andata dei quarti di finale di Champions League da disputare contro il City di Pep Guardiola. La nota dei bavaresi: “Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting non potrà recarsi a Manchester. L’attaccante è indisponibile per un problema al ginocchio”.

ℹ️ Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting will not travel to Manchester for #FCBMCI. The forward is unavailable due to a knee problem.#FCBayern pic.twitter.com/Ud4PzeQiTT — FC Bayern Munich (@FCBayernEN) April 10, 2023

Foto: Instagram Bayern