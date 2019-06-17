Aston Villa, ufficiale il riscatto di Hause dal Wolverhampton

Attraverso i propri canali ufficiali di comunicazione, l’Aston Villa ha annunciato di aver esercitato l’opzione di riscatto del centrocampista Kortney Hause. Il terzino sinistro classe ’95, in arrivo dal Wolverhampton, ha collezionato 14 presenze con i villains nel corso dell’ultima stagione.

We can confirm that we have taken up the option to permanently transfer Kortney Hause from Wolves. ✍️

The 23-year-old, who has represented England at Under-20 and Under-21 level, becomes the club’s third signing since winning promotion to the Premier League.#OurHause #AVFC pic.twitter.com/r2CvXOmNgu

— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) June 17, 2019