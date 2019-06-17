Ultimo aggiornamento: lunedi' 17 giugno 2019 20:12

Aston Villa, ufficiale il riscatto di Hause dal Wolverhampton

17.06.2019 | 15:43

Attraverso i propri canali ufficiali di comunicazione, l’Aston Villa ha annunciato di aver esercitato l’opzione di riscatto del centrocampista Kortney Hause. Il terzino sinistro classe ’95, in arrivo dal Wolverhampton, ha collezionato 14 presenze con i villains nel corso dell’ultima stagione.

Foto: twitter ufficiale Aston Villa