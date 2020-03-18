Anche Ibra partecipa alla lotta al Coronavirus: “Se il virus non va da Zlatan, Zlatan va dal virus!”
18.03.2020 | 14:00
Anche Zlatan Ibrahimovic ha lanciato la sua raccolta fondi verso Humanitas, per aiutare le Terapie Intensive e i Pronto Soccorso degli ospedali di Rozzano/Milano, Bergamo, Castellanza (Va) e Torino, tramite la campagna Kick the Virus Away, nella lotta al Coronavirus: “Insieme possiamo aiutare davvero gli ospedali, i dottori e gli infermieri che lavorano con altruismo ogni giorno per salvare le nostre vite. Oggi siamo noi che facciamo il tifo per loro! Vinciamo questa partita! – ha annunciato su Instagram – “L’Italia mi ha sempre dato tanto e in questo momento drammatico vorrei restituire ancora di più a questo Paese che amo. Conto sulla generosità dei miei colleghi, di tutti gli atleti professionisti e di chiunque voglia fare una donazione piccola o grande, a seconda delle proprie possibilità, per cacciare via questo virus a calcio. Ricordate: se il virus non va da Zlatan, Zlatan va dal virus!”
