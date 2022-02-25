All. Brentford: “Eriksen è convocato e domani giocherà contro il Newcastle”

A 259 giorni dal malore accusato durante la sfida dell’Europeo tra Danimarca e Finlandia, Christian Eriksen domani è pronto a scendere in campo in Premier League con la maglia del Brentford. Lo ha annunciato l’allenatore, Thomas Frank, che ha parlato in conferenza stampa alla vigilia della gara con il Newcastle.

Queste le sue parole: “Eriksen? Sarà convocato e domani scenderà in campo. È un grande giorno per tutti noi ma soprattutto per Christian e la sua famiglia”.

“@ChrisEriksen8 will be in the squad and he will get on the pitch tomorrow. It’s a big day for all of us but especially Christian and his family” 🙏

An early line from Thomas Frank’s pre-Newcastle press conference#BrentfordFC #BRENEW pic.twitter.com/yQfR9cw7J0

— Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) February 25, 2022