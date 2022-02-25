Ultimo aggiornamento: venerdi' 25 febbraio 2022 15:41

All. Brentford: “Eriksen è convocato e domani giocherà contro il Newcastle”

A 259 giorni dal malore accusato durante la sfida dell’Europeo tra Danimarca e Finlandia, Christian Eriksen domani è pronto a scendere in campo in Premier League con la maglia del Brentford. Lo ha annunciato l’allenatore,  Thomas Frank, che ha parlato in conferenza stampa alla vigilia della gara con il Newcastle.

Queste le sue parole: “Eriksen? Sarà convocato e domani scenderà in campo. È un grande giorno per tutti noi ma soprattutto per Christian e la sua famiglia”.

Foto: Twitter Brentford