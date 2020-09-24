Ultimo aggiornamento: giovedi' 24 settembre 2020 19:16

Ufficiale: Sampdoria, preso Hermansen dal Fredrikstad

24.09.2020 | 15:54

Nuovo arrivo in casa Sampdoria: si tratta di Noah Bech Hermansen, difensore centrale classe 2002 che inizialmente sarà aggregato alla primavera dei blucerchiati. Ad annunciarlo la sua ormai ex squadra, il Fredrikstad, con un comunicato.

Foto: Twitter Fredrikstad