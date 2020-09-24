Ufficiale: Sampdoria, preso Hermansen dal Fredrikstad
24.09.2020 | 15:54
Nuovo arrivo in casa Sampdoria: si tratta di Noah Bech Hermansen, difensore centrale classe 2002 che inizialmente sarà aggregato alla primavera dei blucerchiati. Ad annunciarlo la sua ormai ex squadra, il Fredrikstad, con un comunicato.
Noah Bech Hermansen har fått en fantastisk mulighet og pakker nå bagen for avreise til Italia og ungdomsavdelingen til Serie A klubben Sampdoria!
Les mer her👇https://t.co/Qr93caQ3pZ
— Fredrikstad FK (@fredrikstadfk) September 24, 2020
Foto: Twitter Fredrikstad