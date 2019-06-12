Shakhtar, ecco il dopo Fonseca: è ufficiale l’arrivo di Luis Castro in panchina
12.06.2019 | 15:19
Lo Shakhtar Donetsk ha ufficializzato il nuovo allenatore che prenderà il posto di Paulo Fonseca, neo tecnico della Roma. Si tratta di Luis Manuel Ribeiro de Castro, portoghese reduce dall’avventura sulla panchina del Vitoria Guimaraes. Il manager lusitano ha firmato un contratto biennale con la società ucraina.
⚒ Луиш Каштру – новый главный тренер «Шахтера»! Срок соглашения с клубом рассчитан на 2 года.
Приветствуем Луиша в команде и желаем удачи!
Узнайте другие подробности: https://t.co/yJwiJElSsk. pic.twitter.com/jLvnOj1Pks
— ⚒FC SHAKHTAR DONETSK (@FCShakhtar) June 12, 2019
Foto: Twitter ufficiale Shakhtar