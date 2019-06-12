Ultimo aggiornamento: mercoledi' 12 giugno 2019 15:26

Shakhtar, ecco il dopo Fonseca: è ufficiale l’arrivo di Luis Castro in panchina

12.06.2019 | 15:19

Lo Shakhtar Donetsk ha ufficializzato il nuovo allenatore che prenderà il posto di Paulo Fonseca, neo tecnico della Roma. Si tratta di Luis Manuel Ribeiro de Castro, portoghese reduce dall’avventura sulla panchina del Vitoria Guimaraes. Il manager lusitano ha firmato un contratto biennale con la società ucraina.

Foto: Twitter ufficiale Shakhtar