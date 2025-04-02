Ultimo aggiornamento: mercoledi' 02 aprile 2025 23:15

Premier, il Liverpool vince il derby e si avvicina al titolo. Il City vince, bene il Newcastle

02.04.2025 | 23:15

Premier League

Concluse le gate di questa sera in Premier League, per il turno infrasettimanale. Il Liverpool vince il derby e si avvicina al titolo. Il City vince, bene il Newcastle.

Questi i risultati di oggi:

Bournemouth – Ipswich 1-2
Brighton – Aston Villa 0-3
Manchester City – Leicester 2-0
Newcastle – Brentford 2-1
Southampton – Crystal Palace 1-1
Liverpool – Everton 1-0

Foto: logo Premier League