Premier, il Liverpool vince il derby e si avvicina al titolo. Il City vince, bene il Newcastle
02.04.2025 | 23:15
Concluse le gate di questa sera in Premier League, per il turno infrasettimanale. Il Liverpool vince il derby e si avvicina al titolo. Il City vince, bene il Newcastle.
Questi i risultati di oggi:
Bournemouth – Ipswich 1-2
Brighton – Aston Villa 0-3
Manchester City – Leicester 2-0
Newcastle – Brentford 2-1
Southampton – Crystal Palace 1-1
Liverpool – Everton 1-0
Foto: logo Premier League