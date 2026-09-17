Europa League, poker del Besiktas e del Crystal Palace. Cade il Celtic
17/09/2026 | 23:02:06
Ecco gli altri risultati della serata di Europa League:
Levski Sofia-Salisburgo 0-1
(39′ Tabakovic)
OFI Creta-Hoffenheim 2-0
(30′ Cantalapiedra, 84′ Kanellopoulos)
Besiktas-Marsiglia 4-1
(15′ Fakili (B), 30′ Abdallah (M), 56′ Cerny (B), 59′ Murillo (B), 81′ Poku (B))
Celtic-Ferencvaros 1-3
(20′ Yusuf (F), 44′ Baur (C), 45+1′ Zachariassen (F), 47′ Arzani (F))
Crystal Palace-Lech Poznan 4-0
(10′ Pino, 27′ Richards, 34′ Strand Larsen, 89′ Nketiah)
Lillestrom-Torreense 1-2
(23′ Alfaro (T), 49′ Pozo (T), 79′ Olsen (L))
Real Sociedad-Bournemouth 1-2
(11′ Kluivert (B), 20′ Rayan (B), 58′ Gomez (R))
Viktoria Plzen-Union St.Gilloise 0-3
(18′ Mofokeng, 44′ Biondic, 59′ Kricfalusi)
Foto: Instagram Europa League