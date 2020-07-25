Ultimo aggiornamento: sabato 25 luglio 2020 12:30

Xavi: “Sono positivo al Coronavirus, fortunatamente mi sento bene”

25.07.2020 | 11:38

Attraverso un tweet dell’AlSadd, Xavi ha annunciato di essere positivo al Covid-19. “Qualche giorno fa, seguendo il protocollo, sono risultato positivo nell’ultimo test al COVID19. Fortunatamente, mi sento bene, ma rimarrò in isolamento fino a quando non sarà tutto chiaro. Quando i servizi sanitari lo permetteranno, sarò molto ansioso di tornare alla mia routine quotidiana e di lavorare”.