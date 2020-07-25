Xavi: “Sono positivo al Coronavirus, fortunatamente mi sento bene”

Attraverso un tweet dell’AlSadd, Xavi ha annunciato di essere positivo al Covid-19. “Qualche giorno fa, seguendo il protocollo, sono risultato positivo nell’ultimo test al COVID19. Fortunatamente, mi sento bene, ma rimarrò in isolamento fino a quando non sarà tutto chiaro. Quando i servizi sanitari lo permetteranno, sarò molto ansioso di tornare alla mia routine quotidiana e di lavorare”.

I’d like to thank all the authorities, especially those working in @qsl, @qfa and @alsaddsc for supplying the means of early detection, reducing the spread of infection and that guarantees the normal development of the competition.

Take care and see you soon on the football pitch

— AlSadd S.C | نادي السد (@AlsaddSC) July 25, 2020